Klanjscek scores 33, Houston Christian takes down Lamar

HOUSTON (AP) — Maks Klanjscek put up 33 points as Houston Christian beat Lamar 93-74 on Saturday night. Klanjscek was…

HOUSTON (AP) — Maks Klanjscek put up 33 points as Houston Christian beat Lamar 93-74 on Saturday night.

Klanjscek was 10 of 19 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Huskies (9-19, 6-9 Southland Conference). Brycen Long scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Bonke Maring recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Nate Calmese finished with 23 points for the Cardinals (9-19, 5-11). Chris Pryor added 13 points and two steals for Lamar. Jason Thirdkill Jr. also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.