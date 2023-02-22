Klanjscek leads Houston Christian against McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (8-20, 5-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (9-19, 6-9 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston…

McNeese Cowboys (8-20, 5-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (9-19, 6-9 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces the McNeese Cowboys after Maks Klanjscek scored 33 points in Houston Christian’s 93-74 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies are 7-7 on their home court. Houston Christian is 5-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cowboys are 5-10 against Southland opponents. McNeese is second in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Klanjscek is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

Shumate is scoring 13.6 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

