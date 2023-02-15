Klanjscek and Houston Christian host Lamar

Houston Christian Huskies (8-18, 5-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-18, 4-9 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (8-18, 5-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-18, 4-9 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Maks Klanjscek scored 25 points in Houston Christian’s 84-78 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 5-7 on their home court. Lamar ranks second in the Southland with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams averaging 4.5.

The Huskies are 5-8 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 16.7 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Brycen Long is averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies. Klanjscek is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

