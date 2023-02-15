Key leads No. 10 Tennessee against No. 1 Alabama after 23-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Tennessee hosts the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide after Tyreke Key scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 86-85 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Volunteers are 11-2 in home games. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.1.

The Crimson Tide are 12-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 19-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.2 points and two steals for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jaden Bradley is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

