Kentucky hosts Auburn after Tshiebwe’s 25-point performance

Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky hosts the Auburn Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points in Kentucky’s 82-74 win against the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats are 13-3 on their home court. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 5.6.

The Tigers have gone 9-6 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by Wendell Green Jr. averaging 4.3.

The Wildcats and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is shooting 56.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Johni Broome is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tigers. Green is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.