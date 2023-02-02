Kent State visits Akron following Castaneda’s 32-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (18-4, 8-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-6, 8-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (18-4, 8-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-6, 8-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Kent State Golden Flashes after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron’s 81-64 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips have gone 11-0 in home games. Akron is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Flashes are 8-1 in MAC play. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The Zips and Golden Flashes match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is averaging 20.9 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Sincere Carry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

