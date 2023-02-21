Kennesaw State visits North Alabama following Johnson’s 31-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (21-8, 13-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-11, 10-6 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (21-8, 13-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-11, 10-6 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after KJ Johnson scored 31 points in North Alabama’s 98-93 overtime win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Lions are 9-2 in home games. North Alabama is fifth in the ASUN scoring 75.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Owls are 13-3 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State ranks fourth in the ASUN giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Lions and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damien Forrest is averaging 8.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

