Kennesaw State visits Eastern Kentucky following Blanton’s 21-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (18-6, 10-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-9, 8-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Devontae Blanton scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 69-67 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Colonels have gone 11-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Isaiah Cozart leads the Colonels with 7.0 rebounds.

The Owls are 10-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is seventh in the ASUN with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Stroud averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blanton is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Owls. Kasen Jennings is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

