Kennesaw State takes road win streak into matchup with Bellarmine

Kennesaw State Owls (17-6, 9-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-13, 5-5 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (17-6, 9-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-13, 5-5 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Owls face Bellarmine.

The Knights have gone 6-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The Knights and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

