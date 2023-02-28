Kennesaw State plays in ASUN Tournament against the Queens

Queens Royals (18-14, 7-11 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (23-8, 15-3 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Queens Royals (18-14, 7-11 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (23-8, 15-3 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls play in the ASUN Tournament against the Queens Royals.

The Owls are 15-3 against ASUN opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Armani Harris shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Royals are 7-11 against ASUN teams. Queens leads the ASUN scoring 78.1 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 15 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Kenny Dye is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

