Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville State after Potter’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-16, 3-10 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (19-7, 11-2 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -9; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Skyelar Potter scored 28 points in Jacksonville State’s 54-52 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Owls are 10-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is eighth in the ASUN with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 2.4.

The Gamecocks are 3-10 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.5 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Potter is averaging 14.2 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

