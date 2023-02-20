Kelly and UCSB host CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-12, 10-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-6, 11-4 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-12, 10-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-6, 11-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Andre Kelly scored 22 points in UCSB’s 74-63 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos have gone 10-2 at home. UCSB ranks third in the Big West with 13.8 assists per game led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 4.7.

The Titans have gone 10-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 16 points and 4.7 assists for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

