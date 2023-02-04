Kayouloud leads Central Arkansas against Stetson

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16, 3-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (12-10, 7-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16, 3-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (12-10, 7-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -9; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Stetson Hatters after Eddy Kayouloud scored 32 points in Central Arkansas’ 91-87 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 6-1 in home games. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.5.

The Bears are 3-8 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Kayouloud averaging 7.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 50.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Collin Cooper averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Camren Hunter is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

