Kayouloud and Central Arkansas host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17, 3-9 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -7; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Eddy Kayouloud scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 99-80 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Bears have gone 5-5 in home games. Central Arkansas is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Bisons are 7-5 in ASUN play. Lipscomb scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Bears and Bisons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayouloud is averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 16 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

