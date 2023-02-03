Kamateros and South Dakota host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-17, 1-10 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 6-6 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-17, 1-10 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 6-6 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Tasos Kamateros scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 71-62 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes have gone 7-4 at home. South Dakota is sixth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-10 in conference games. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 13.9 points for the Coyotes. Kamateros is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Matt Norman is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 10.5 points. B.J. Omot is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

