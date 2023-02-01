Juozapaitis and the Maine Black Bears visit conference foe Bryant

Maine Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -8.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Sherif Kenney and the Bryant Bulldogs host Gedi Juozapaitis and the Maine Black Bears in America East play Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Bryant is the best team in the America East with 13.7 fast break points.

The Black Bears have gone 3-5 against America East opponents. Maine is fourth in the America East scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Juozapaitis is averaging 15.6 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.