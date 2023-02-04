Jones scores 30 as Buffalo defeats Western Michigan 85-76

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Curtis Jones’ 30 points led Buffalo over Western Michigan 85-76 on Saturday. Jones shot 10 for…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Curtis Jones’ 30 points led Buffalo over Western Michigan 85-76 on Saturday.

Jones shot 10 for 21 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulls (11-12, 5-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett scored 27 points while shooting 9 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 15 rebounds. Armoni Foster recorded 12 points and was 3 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

Tray Maddox Jr. led the way for the Broncos (6-17, 2-8) with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Western Michigan also got 19 points, five assists and three steals from Lamar Norman Jr.. Titus Wright also put up 11 points. The Broncos prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

