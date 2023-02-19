Live Radio
Jones scores 23, Weber State beats Portland State 65-57

The Associated Press

February 19, 2023, 12:36 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Jones finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds to power Weber State to a 65-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 10 and Alex Tew added nine points for the Wildcats (15-13, 10-5 Big Sky Conference).

The Vikings (12-16, 6-9) were led by Cameron Parker with 25 points and six assists. Isaiah Johnson pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while Bobby Harvey scored nine.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Weber State hosts Eastern Washington and Portland State travels to play Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

