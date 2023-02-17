Jones scores 22 as Southern Utah knocks off Utah Tech 81-71

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 22 points in Southern Utah’s 81-71 victory against Utah Tech on Friday…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 22 points in Southern Utah’s 81-71 victory against Utah Tech on Friday night.

Jones had five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (18-9, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Maizen Fausett scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Drake Allen recorded 19 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (3 for 8 from distance).

Isaiah Pope led the way for the Trailblazers (11-16, 3-11) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Nicolds added 22 points for Utah Tech. Noa Gonsalves also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Southern Utah visits UT Arlington while Utah Tech travels to play UT Rio Grande Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.