Live Radio
Home » Sports » Jones scores 21, UNC…

Jones scores 21, UNC Asheville defeats Presbyterian 76-72

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 76-72 on Saturday.

Jones added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-7, 12-2 Big South Conference). Nicholas McMullen scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Drew Pember was 4 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13) were led in scoring by Marquis Barnett, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Presbyterian also got 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Trevon Reddish. Kobe Stewart also put up 12 points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 13th straight.

NEXT UP

UNC Asheville plays Thursday against Radford on the road, while Presbyterian hosts High Point on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up