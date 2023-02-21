Jones scores 14 as Buffalo defeats Central Michigan 63-35

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 14 points as Buffalo beat Central Michigan 63-35 on Tuesday night. Jones added…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 14 points as Buffalo beat Central Michigan 63-35 on Tuesday night.

Jones added five assists and three steals for the Bulls (13-15, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Adams scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added 11 rebounds and four steals. Zid Powell shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Brian Taylor led the Chippewas (10-18, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Nicolas Pavrette added eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

