Jones leads Nicholls State against SE Louisiana after 21-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-11, 8-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-11, 8-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Latrell Jones scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 84-59 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Colonels have gone 7-4 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Micah Thomas is averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

