Jones has 30, UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern 80-62

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones’ 30 points led UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 80-62 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 10 for 14, including 8 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (23-7, 15-2 Big South Conference). Drew Pember scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds. Nicholas McMullen added 10 points.

Kalib Clinton led the way for the Buccaneers (8-20, 4-13) with 19 points. Charleston Southern also got 16 points from Claudell Harris Jr. and 14 points from Taje’ Kelly. The loss was the seventh straight for the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

