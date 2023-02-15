Jones and UNC Asheville host Radford

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-7, 12-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-10, 11-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-7, 12-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-10, 11-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Radford Highlanders after Tajion Jones scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-72 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Highlanders have gone 9-2 at home. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 70.5 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging eight points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Radford.

Caleb Burgess is averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

