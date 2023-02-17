Jones and the Weber State Wildcats visit conference foe Portland State

Weber State Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dillon Jones and the Weber State Wildcats take on Cameron Parker and the Portland State Vikings in Big Sky play.

The Vikings are 6-5 on their home court. Portland State ranks sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 28.6 rebounds. Hunter Woods leads the Vikings with 5.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Parker is averaging 17.2 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.