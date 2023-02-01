Jones and Idaho host Portland State

Idaho Vandals (8-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-13, 3-6 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (8-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-13, 3-6 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Portland State Vikings after Isaac Jones scored 27 points in Idaho’s 95-91 overtime loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Vikings are 4-4 in home games. Portland State has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Vandals have gone 2-8 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Parker is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Vandals. Jones is averaging 19.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 65.6% over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

