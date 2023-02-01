Jones and Florida International host Charlotte

Florida International Panthers (11-11, 5-6 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (13-8, 4-6 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (11-11, 5-6 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (13-8, 4-6 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on the Charlotte 49ers after Denver Jones scored 21 points in Florida International’s 82-74 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The 49ers are 8-1 on their home court. Charlotte scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-6 against C-USA opponents. Florida International ranks ninth in C-USA with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 12 points. Aly Khalifa is shooting 50.5% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Dean is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

