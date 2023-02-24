Jones and Eastern Washington host Idaho State

Eastern Washington Eagles (22-7, 16-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-19, 7-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (22-7, 16-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-19, 7-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Idaho State Bengals after Casey Jones scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 89-82 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals are 6-7 in home games. Idaho State has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 16-0 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Smellie is averaging six points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Steele Venters is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Allegri is averaging 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.