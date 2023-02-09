Johnson, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-16, 3-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-12, 3-8 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-16, 3-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-12, 3-8 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyron Gibson and the UT Arlington Mavericks visit Justin Johnson and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in WAC action.

The Vaqueros are 10-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks have gone 3-8 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Williams is averaging 5.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Gibson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

