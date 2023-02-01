Johnson leads UC Davis against Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-6, 7-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-9, 6-4 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-6, 7-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-9, 6-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Ty Johnson scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 75-72 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies are 6-3 in home games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 9.6.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-3 against conference opponents. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West shooting 32.1% from downtown. Kamaka Hepa leads the Rainbow Warriors shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Noel Coleman is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. JoVon McClanahan is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.