Johnson leads Chattanooga against Samford after 28-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-14, 7-9 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-14, 7-9 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -2; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Jamal Johnson scored 28 points in Chattanooga’s 93-76 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs have gone 9-6 in home games. Chattanooga is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 in SoCon play. Samford scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 13.8 points for the Mocs. Jake Stephens is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jaron Rillie is averaging five points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.