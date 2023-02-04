Johnson has 23, Bellarmine beats Jacksonville State 71-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson scored 23 points as Bellarmine beat Jacksonville State 71-64 on Saturday night. Johnson finished…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson scored 23 points as Bellarmine beat Jacksonville State 71-64 on Saturday night.

Johnson finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Knights (11-14, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Peter Suder was 4 of 8 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9) were led by Marcellus Brigham Jr., who posted 16 points. Skyelar Potter added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Jacksonville State. In addition, Juwan Perdue had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

