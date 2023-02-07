Johnson and the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats host conference foe No. 17 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-5, 6-4 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Keyontae Johnson and the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats host Mike Miles and the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats are 12-1 in home games. Kansas State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs are 6-4 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 16-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals. Johnson is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Miles is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.