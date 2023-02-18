Jimerson leads Saint Louis against Duquesne after 24-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (18-8, 8-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-9, 9-4 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (18-8, 8-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-9, 9-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Duquesne Dukes after Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 78-65 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens are 12-3 in home games. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 8.4.

The Dukes are 8-5 in conference games. Duquesne is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Billikens and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Collins is averaging 11.6 points and 10 assists for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15.3 points. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

