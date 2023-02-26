Live Radio
Home » Sports » Jenkins scores 18, Iona…

Jenkins scores 18, Iona downs Siena 93-60

The Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins and Clayton Walker Jr. both scored 18 points to help Iona defeat Siena 93-60 on Sunday.

Jenkins added nine rebounds and six assists for the Gaels (22-7, 15-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clayton added five assists and seven steals. Nelly Junior Joseph was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Michael Eley led the Saints (17-12, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Zek Tekin added 10 points and four steals for Siena. Jackson Stormo also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up