Jaylen Brown leaves Celtics game after colliding with Tatum

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 9:13 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown left Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a facial contusion after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum under the basket.

Brown took an elbow on the left side of his face in the final minutes of the first half. He got up slowly and walked immediately to the locker room, rubbing his left temple. The team announced at the start of the third quarter that he would not return.

Brown is averaging 27 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics this season.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

