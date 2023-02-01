Jarrard leads IUPUI against Milwaukee after 22-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (15-7, 9-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-20, 0-12 Horizon) Indianapolis; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI faces…

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Armon Jarrard scored 22 points in IUPUI’s 78-72 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Jaguars are 2-7 in home games. IUPUI allows 75.7 points and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 9-3 in Horizon play. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Horizon scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

BJ Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

