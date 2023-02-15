Jaquez leads No. 4 UCLA against Stanford after 25-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Stanford Cardinal (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 25 points in UCLA’s 70-63 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Bruins are 13-0 in home games. UCLA averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 19- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinal are 5-9 in conference play. Stanford scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

