Jaquez leads No. 4 UCLA against Colorado after 23-point game

UCLA Bruins (24-4, 15-2 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-14, 7-11 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points in UCLA’s 78-71 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 11-3 in home games. Colorado averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Bruins are 15-2 in Pac-12 play. UCLA ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

David Singleton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Jaquez is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

