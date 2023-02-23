Jaquez and No. 4 UCLA host Utah

UCLA Bruins (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (17-11, 10-7 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (17-11, 10-7 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -7; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA visits the Utah Utes after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points in UCLA’s 78-43 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Utes are 12-4 on their home court. Utah averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Bruins are 14-2 in Pac-12 play. UCLA averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 21-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

David Singleton is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 9.8 points. Jaquez is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.