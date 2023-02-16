James Madison takes home win streak into matchup with Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-10, 8-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-9, 9-5 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-10, 8-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-9, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Old Dominion aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Dukes are 8-2 on their home court. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 35.3% from deep, led by Brycen Blaine shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Monarchs are 8-6 in conference matchups. Old Dominion averages 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

