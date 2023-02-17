James Madison puts home win streak on the line against Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Louisiana trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Dukes are 9-2 in home games. James Madison has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 5.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 12.4 points for the Dukes. Takal Molson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Themus Fulks is averaging 9.6 points and 6.3 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.