James Madison plays Georgia State after Edwards’ 26-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (10-19, 3-14 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (20-10, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Georgia State Panthers after Terrence Edwards scored 26 points in James Madison’s 92-83 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes are 10-3 on their home court. James Madison is fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Takal Molson averaging 3.8.

The Panthers are 3-14 in conference play. Georgia State has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Molson is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Dwon Odom is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

