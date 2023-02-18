James Madison hosts Louisiana, aims for 20th win this season

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will try to earn its 20th victory of the season when the Dukes take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Dukes are 9-2 in home games. James Madison has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-4 in conference matchups. Louisiana is third in the Sun Belt scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The Dukes and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dukes. Takal Molson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Jordan Brown is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

