James Madison hosts Georgia State following Edwards’ 26-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (10-19, 3-14 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (20-10, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Terrence Edwards scored 26 points in James Madison’s 92-83 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes have gone 10-3 at home. James Madison is fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Takal Molson averaging 2.3.

The Panthers have gone 3-14 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Edwards is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13 points and four assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

