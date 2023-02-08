James Madison faces Georgia Southern for conference matchup

James Madison Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Andrei Savrasov and the Georgia Southern Eagles host Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Mezie Offurum averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Curry is averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Morse is averaging 12.5 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.