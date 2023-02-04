Jacksonville visits North Florida after Placer’s 30-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-10, 5-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-14, 4-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-10, 5-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-14, 4-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jose Placer scored 30 points in North Florida’s 76-63 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 7-1 in home games. North Florida is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins have gone 5-6 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Placer is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 13.3 points. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 16.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Kevion Nolan is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 assists. Jordan Davis is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

