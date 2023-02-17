Jacksonville State hosts Liberty following McGhee’s 43-point game

Liberty Flames (21-7, 12-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-17, 4-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (21-7, 12-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-17, 4-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Darius McGhee scored 43 points in Liberty’s 88-81 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 9-4 in home games. Jacksonville State is seventh in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Skyelar Potter averaging 4.4.

The Flames are 12-3 against ASUN opponents. Liberty leads the ASUN with 16.8 assists. Colin Porter leads the Flames with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Potter is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 14.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Blake Preston is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

