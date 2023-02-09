Jacksonville hosts Blackmon and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (13-10, 8-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-11, 5-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (13-10, 8-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-11, 5-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -2; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jalen Blackmon scored 27 points in Stetson’s 99-80 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Dolphins have gone 7-2 at home. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Hatters are 8-4 in conference play. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 10.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

Blackmon is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

