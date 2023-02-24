Jacksonville faces Eastern Kentucky on 4-game home slide

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-15, 6-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-15, 6-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -1; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks to end its four-game home slide with a victory over Eastern Kentucky.

The Dolphins are 7-5 on their home court. Jacksonville is 8-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels are 11-6 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky has an 8-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dolphins and Colonels meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Devontae Blanton is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.